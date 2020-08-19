Pier Arts Centre to reopen

August 19, 2020 at 10:20 am

The Pier Arts Centre has announced that it will reopen to the public, this Friday, August 21.

Like many galleries and leisure facilities, the Pier was closed in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

There will now be changes to the visitor experience with restricted opening times, increased cleaning procedures in place, and reduced capacity, alongside hand sanitisation stations throughout the galleries and a one way system.

Face coverings must be worn throughout the galleries, and visitors will be required to provide a name and contact details of a “lead member” to assist with the Test and Protect system.

Pier Arts Centre marketing and customer services manager, Isla Holloway, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our doors to visitors again. We realise that people will have been missing the galleries and the collection, and we’ve been working hard to make it a safe and stress free environment for everyone.”

“Visitors need to book their visit in advance and will find the pre-arrival information on our website.

“Visit the website, email shop@pierartscentre.com or give us a call on 01856 850209 to arrange book your visit and ensure you have all the information you need before you come to the gallery. We are looking forward to welcoming you all back to the Pier Arts Centre, which offers a Visit Scotland five star experience and has achieved the industry standard ‘Good to go’ accreditation.”

The Pier Arts Centre will be working with limited opening times for the time being. For further information, you can visit, www.pierartscentre.com

