Picky the place to be on a super Saturday of sevens action

April 29, 2023 at 10:00 am

The 54th annual Orkney Rugby Sevens, sponsored by Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd, is coming back to Picky.

In a jam-packed day, Orkney Rugby Club will throw open its doors and welcome people to the outfield pitches for the ever-popular sevens competition.

At the time of writing on Saturday morning, there were 14 teams expected to compete in the men’s competition, including three away sides — Grangemouth, RAF Lossiemouth and 3 Scots.

The women’s competition should also have four sides including two sides from Caithness, with both the adult competitions getting under way at 12.30pm.

The youth Sevens actually got under way on Friday night but the mini and rookies will kick proceedings off at 10.30am.

Refreshments and live music will be provided all afternoon in what is one of the most popular days in the social calendar.

For full details and more, pick up the eight-page sevens feature contained in The Orcadian this week.

Pick up next week’s The Orcadian for coverage of the Sevens.

