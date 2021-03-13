virus

Picky mass vaccine clinic — dates and times

March 13, 2021 at 10:18 am

NHS Orkney will be hosting its biggest mass vaccination clinic to date, this coming week, with everyone aged 42 to 64 who has not already received the jab invited to attend.

The six-day clinic, which starts on Monday, March 15, will be hosted at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall, and is open to folk resident in the Mainland, including South Ronaldsay and Burray.

NHSO interim chief executive Michael Dickson told The Orcadian, this week, that he his hopeful that everyone aged 18 or over in Orkney will be offered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April.

The patients in the age groups listed below are now being invited to receive the Covid vaccine at the Pickaquoy Centre. Please note:

Anyone staying in Orkney temporarily who is not registered with a GP practice can phone the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre on 0300 3035313 to arrange an appointment.

For patients who live on the outer islands, their own GP practice will be in touch to arrange an appointment.

Queries regarding the Mass Vaccination Clinic should be directed to the Covid Vaccination Centre on 0300 303 5313.

Do not contact the Pickaquoy Centre or your GP practice as they cannot assist with your vaccination appointment.

Please note you don’t need a set appointment time, just come along at your allocated slot dependent on your surname — these are open clinics for anyone in these age groups to come along.

Vaccinations will also be available to all unpaid carers. Those aged 42-64 can be vaccinated during the respective dates as detailed below at the Pickaquoy Centre, while those aged under 42 will need to arrange an appointment by calling the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre on 0300 303 5313.

Date Age range Monday, March 15 62 – 64 years old Tuesday, March 16 58 – 61 years old Wednesday, March 17 54 – 57 years old Thursday, March 18 50 – 53 years old Friday, March 19 46 – 49 years old Saturday, March 20 42 – 45 years old

Time If your surname begins with: 9:00 A & B 9:45 C, D & E 11:00 F, G & H 12:15 I, J, K & L 13:15-14:00 CLOSED 14:00 M 15:00 N, O, P, Q & R 16:00 S 17:00 T, U, V, W, X, Y & Z 18:00 CLOSED

