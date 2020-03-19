virus

Picky Centre to close amid raft of council closures

March 19, 2020 at 11:02 am

Leisure, cultural and library facilities in Orkney, and The Pickaquoy Centre are to close to the public from 5pm on Friday as part of efforts to help prevent infection by the coronavirus.

These include the Orkney Library in Kirkwall and the Warehouse Buildings in Stromness, Stromness Community Centre and Town Hall, Kirkwall Town Hall and Community Centre, museums, healthy living centres, swimming pools and community facilities at schools.

Community learning and development classes and activities will also be suspended.

Council interim chief executive John Mundell said: “We regret having to take the drastic and unprecedented step of closing these popular and well used facilities.

“But it is crucially important that we do everything we can to help protect the public and our staff from contracting Covid-19.

“We hope it will be possible to offer at least some of the services they provide in other ways — online, for example — and we will provide further information about this shortly.”

Pickaquoy Centre managing director James Linklater said: “’I would like to thank all of our customers and the community in general for their continued support over these challenging past few weeks.

“These are unprecedented times, and there will be many challenges ahead for each of us.

“We will continue to communicate with you through our digital channels during this period of closure, and are looking at ways in which we can help you keep fit and healthy during these difficult times.

“Especially now, with the uncertainties we all face, prioritising our physical well-being and mental health is so important. In the meantime, stay healthy and look after one another.”

He added: “We would like to reassure our customers that our ActiveLife and ActiveIslands memberships paid by direct debit will be frozen until ‘normal’ service resumes. Any members who have paid in full will have additional time added to their memberships.”

Consideration is being given to how support can be provided for high performing athletes, so that they can continue training as far as possible.

St Magnus Cathedral will open on a restricted basis, with upper level tours and group visits suspended.

The facilities that will no longer open to the pubic after Friday are:

The Orkney Library and Archive in Kirkwall and the Warehouse Buildings in Stromness.

The Orkney Museum.

The Scapa Flow temporary exhibition.

Kirbuster Farm Museum.

Corrigall Farm Museum.

Healthy Living Centres, community facilities and swimming pools at:

Kirkwall Grammar School.

Stromness Academy.

Dounby Community School.

Hope Community School.

North Walls Community School.

Rousay Community School.

Shapinsay Community School.

Westray Junior High School.

Sanday Junior High School.

Stronsay Junior High School.

Stromness Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre.

Stromness Squash Court.

Stromness Town Hall.

Stromness Community Centre.

Kirkwall Community Centre and Town Hall.

St Magnus Café.

The Youth Café.

Orkney Campsite.

Point of Ness Caravan and Campsite.

Birsay Hostel and Campsite.

Hoy Outdoor Centre.

Rackwick Hostel.

The West Pier rest room in Kirkwall.

Orkney Library and Archive will continue to offer on-line services, including BorrowBox e-book and e-audiobook service. Check their website for updates: www.orkneylibrary.org.uk

