Picky Arena to close due to election

April 30, 2021 at 10:00 am

The Pickaquoy Centre arena will be closed from Tuesday, May 4, at 7pm due to the upcoming Scottish Parliament election.

This year’s election is being held in the arena as the area offers the required space needed for physical distancing.

Public climbing will still go ahead on Tuesday, May 4, at 7pm, but the CV Gym and badminton courts will not be available.

It will then be closed until end of day, Friday, May 7, with a possibility of remaining closed on Saturday, May 8, if a recount is needed.

The public will be notified of the reopening details once the count is complete on Friday night through the Picky Centre website and the Picky Facebook page.

Share this:

Tweet

