Phone vouchers on offer to Orkney youngsters

September 29, 2020 at 10:20 am

Young people in Orkney who require additional mobile data for school or youth work activities, or attend a youth club, are being encouraged to apply for free £10 voucher top ups.

Mobile data usage is at an all-time high during these challenging times but thanks to Community Learning and Development, with funding from Youth Scotland Rural Action Fund, young people across Orkney can access Mobile Data Top-Ups to enable them to stay connected.

Successful applicants will be sent a £10 voucher code to use on their device, delivered on a first-come, first-served basis while funding is available. The vouchers can be applied for as many times as required.

Kerry Spence, community learning and development manager, said: “We have been delighted to be able to offer these £10 top ups to young people who require it and would like to encourage further applications.”

Email lianne.taylor@orkney.gov.uk for an application form.

