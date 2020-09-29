  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Phone vouchers on offer to Orkney youngsters

Young people in Orkney who require additional mobile data for school or youth work activities, or attend a youth club, are being encouraged to apply for free £10 voucher top ups.

Mobile data usage is at an all-time high during these challenging times but thanks to Community Learning and Development, with funding from Youth Scotland Rural Action Fund, young people across Orkney can access Mobile Data Top-Ups to enable them to stay connected.

Successful applicants will be sent a £10 voucher code to use on their device, delivered on a first-come, first-served basis while funding is available. The vouchers can be applied for as many times as required.

Kerry Spence, community learning and development manager, said: “We have been delighted to be able to offer these £10 top ups to young people who require it and would like to encourage further applications.”

Email lianne.taylor@orkney.gov.uk for an application form.