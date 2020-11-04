Phoenix Cinema receives £21k in funding

November 4, 2020 at 4:01 pm

The Phoenix Cinema in Kirkwall has received £21,244 in emergency funding from the Scottish Government’s Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund.

The £3.55million fund was shared between 30 cinemas, and aims to bridge the financial gaps faced by independently owned cinemas, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Linklater, managing director at the Pickaquoy Centre Trust said: “We are delighted to have received this support from the Independent Cinema Recovery and Resilience Fund, which has been facilitated by Screen Scotland.

“This follows on from previous successful grant funding from the Scottish Government within the creative arts sector and these interventions have been vitally important in helping sustain the facility in the short term whilst allowing us to plan for the future.

“Cinema plays a huge role within a remote community such as ours and this funding will allow us to provide a greater level of performance across a broad and diverse range of genres.”

