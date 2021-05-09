  • Kirkwall
Phased reopening of Bossack announced

OIC has announced plans for a phased reopening of the dump at Bossack.

With the grass-cutting season upon us, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has announced the phased reopening of the Bossack Household Waste Recycling Centre on Tuesday, May 11.

Initially, the site will only be accepting garden waste, and while the opening days remain the same as pre-COVID-19, the opening hours will be restricted slightly to 9am-12noon, and 1pm-4pm (last entry 3.45pm) on Tuesdays to Fridays.

In line with government restrictions, there will be traffic management controls on site to ensure physical distancing.

Full details in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

