Phase one of lockdown easing to begin on Friday

From Friday, people in Scotland will be able to meet up with friends and family, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced this afternoon.
Members of two households will be able to meet up outside to a maximum of eight people but must keep two metres apart.
There is no limit on the number of households you can meet, but meeting should be strictly limited to just two households at any one time.
People should absolutely avoid mixing with other households indoors, said the First Minister.
She urged the public to read guidance to ensure protection from coronavirus is maintained.
Ms Sturgeon said: “In particular, you must stay outdoors and stay at least two metres away from people from the other household. That is crucial.
“You should also avoid touching the same hard surfaces as they do.
“And please — don’t go indoors. Being in someone else’s house should still be avoided, unless of course you are providing support to someone who is vulnerable.”
There is no “legal limit” on the distance people should travel to meet another household but the public should use their “good judgement”.
She admitted to feeling “nervous” as phase one of the “route map” out of lockdown was announced.
“I worry that the limited changes we are making to these rules, the very careful changes, might lead to much greater change in reality. And so I really need your help to make sure that is not the case.
“I am sure there are going to be lots of emotional reunions this weekend. You will be planning to see family and friends that you haven’t seen for weeks. And based on the current forecasts, the sun will be shining too. We’ve all waited a long time for this, so I hope you all really enjoy it.
“But please, please — respect the parameters we are setting out.”
The R number — the transmission rate of the virus — remains in a range of 0.7 to 1.
The Scottish Government now have “reasonable confidence” that the R number has been below one for a period of more than three weeks.
Hospital admissions have fallen by more than 80 per cent since the virus’s peak and the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 has now declined for four consecutive weeks.
Test and Protect — a system of test, trace and isolate — has also been launched today across all health boards.
Also announced today:
- Most outdoor work can resume
- The construction industry will be able to restart site preparation
- Garden centres and plant nurseries can reopen some of their services
- Drive through food outlets will no longer be discouraged from reopening
- Non-essential shops, and pubs, restaurants and cafes — except for takeaway — must remain closed at this stage
- Household waste recycling centres can reopen from Monday
- Other business premises to remain closed at this stage, unless providing essential goods and services
- People to work from home and “stay at home” remains
- Golf, tennis, bowls and fishing can resume from Friday
- People will be allowed to sit or sunbathe in parks and open areas
- From Monday onwards, teachers and other staff will be able to enter schools for the purpose of preparing for a reopening of all schools on August 11, for a blended in school/at home model of learning
- From Wednesday onwards, childcare will be available to a larger number of children who most need it, for example vulnerable children and children of essential workers
- You will be able to travel — preferably by walking or cycling — to a location near your local community for recreation. However, you should stay close to your local area.
- Do not go to island communities except for essential reasons
To people who are shielding, Ms Sturgeon said: “You are now well into your third month of being advised not to leave home at all. And I know that listening to today’s changes — which don’t yet bring a change to your own circumstances — will be particularly hard for you.
“So I want to assure you that we will be providing you with more information and guidance in the next couple of weeks. And we will be trying, as far as possible, as far as safe, to move to less of a blanket approach — one which requires all of you to stay at home all of the time — to one that more reflects your individual circumstances.”