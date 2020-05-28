Phase one of lockdown easing to begin on Friday

She urged the public to read guidance to ensure protection from coronavirus is maintained.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In particular, you must stay outdoors and stay at least two metres away from people from the other household. That is crucial.

“You should also avoid touching the same hard surfaces as they do.

“And please — don’t go indoors. Being in someone else’s house should still be avoided, unless of course you are providing support to someone who is vulnerable.”

There is no “legal limit” on the distance people should travel to meet another household but the public should use their “good judgement”.

She admitted to feeling “nervous” as phase one of the “route map” out of lockdown was announced.

“I worry that the limited changes we are making to these rules, the very careful changes, might lead to much greater change in reality. And so I really need your help to make sure that is not the case.

“I am sure there are going to be lots of emotional reunions this weekend. You will be planning to see family and friends that you haven’t seen for weeks. And based on the current forecasts, the sun will be shining too. We’ve all waited a long time for this, so I hope you all really enjoy it.

“But please, please — respect the parameters we are setting out.”