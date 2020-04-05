Petition to halt ATC centralisation gains momentum

April 5, 2020 at 1:55 pm

A petition set up to halt plans to centralise air traffic control (ATC) at seven airports across the Highlands and Islands, including Kirkwall Airport, has gained momentum, gathering 450 signatures.

The petition was set up on behalf of Benbecula Community Council, which represents one of the areas which would be affected by plans set out by airport operators Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL).

The plans, which would see remote tower technology used with a hub in Inverness, have been met with considerable backlash since they were announced as HIAL’s preferred option back in January. There have been concerns around jobs and safety.

The organisers of the petition are seeking to halt the plans and are asking for an independent assessment of the decisions and decision-making process around the project to be carried out.

A number of MSP’s have stood in opposition to the plans, including Orkney’s Liam McArthur and Shetland’s Beatrice Wishart.

Mr McArthur said: “I have been raising concerns about HIAL’s plans to centralise air traffic services for some time now. No-one disputes the need to modernise the way in which these services are delivered, but even HIAL’s own consultants identified the ‘remote tower’ option as the most risky and costly.

“The estimated costs of the project appear to fall far short of what will realistically be needed if it is to have any chance of being delivered successfully. At the same time, staff have made clear the lack of proper consultation and the intention of many to leave the organisation. If that happens, our lifeline air services will be at risk of serious disruption.

“After the members debate earlier this year, led by my Shetland colleague, Beatrice Wishart, the petition will give parliament a further opportunity to consider this issue. These proposals will have a profound effect on our island communities, so it is right that MSPs, particularly those representing the Highlands and Islands, have the chance to hold HIAL and Scottish Ministers robustly to account”.

The petition can be found here. Its closing date is May 6.

