featured news

Person rescued from Harray Loch

December 21, 2022 at 8:47 pm

A person was rescued from the Loch of Harray by emergency services this afternoon, Wednesday, December 21.

The Coastguard received reports just before 4pm, and rescue teams from Stromness and Kirkwall went to the scene along with the Coastguard helicopter from its base in Inverness.

This was alongside Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service. The casualty was recovered by the fire and rescue service and transferred into the care of the ambulance service.

Share this:

Tweet

