People’s Postcode Lottery to host charities workshop

July 4, 2019 at 4:49 pm

A funding workshop aimed at small charities and community groups in Orkney is set to take place on Friday, July 12.

Hosted by the People’s Postcode Lottery and Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael, attendees will receive a masterclass on applying for grant funding and the chance to share their experiences with others. The free, half-day workshop will take place from 9.30am until 12pm at the Kirkwall Town Hall.

With idea and knowledge sharing, specialist funding advice on meeting the criteria and a Q&A session, the workshop aims to help charities apply for funding, ranging from £500 up to £20,000. The workshop will look at three charitable, grant-giving trusts funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery — People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Community Trust and Postcode Local Trust.

Together these trusts fund a range of projects which promote human rights, combat discrimination and poverty, improve community health and well-being, tackle isolation, support arts and physical recreation and increase access to outdoor and green space and much more. Last year, over £8 million was awarded through the three community programme trusts, benefitting thousands of local charities and good causes in every part of the UK.

Good causes to have been awarded funding in Orkney include £20,000 for the Papay Development Trust’s kelp store crafts and heritage centre and £7,708 for Orkney Blide Trust to help support those living with mental health problems.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Carmichael said: “I am very much looking forward to hosting this event for local organisations supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery in Orkney.

“Many local projects have been made possible thanks to funds raised by their players, and I am keen to see many more successful applications in future.”

Calum Munro, senior community programmes officer at People’s Postcode Lottery added: “We want to do all we can to help local charities and good causes successfully apply for funding from three community programmes trusts.

“It is fantastic that funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery are making a huge difference in their own communities. I hope that local charities from across Orkney will join us at the workshop.”

If you are interested in attending, you can contact funding@postcodelottery.co.uk.

Share this:

Tweet

