virus

People self-isolating swells to 500

June 24, 2021 at 9:00 am

Around 500 people have been asked to self-isolate as NHS Orkney moves to quell a growing COVID-19 situation.

Six cases of the virus has been recorded in Orkney in recent days, and the health board has urged anyone who has visited a pub in Kirkwall since June 14 to come forward for a test — even if you do not have any symptoms.

A spokesperson for NHS Orkney has said that people are being asked to stay at home while they wait for the results of their PCR test which is expected to come back in three days time.

Among the people of particular concern are younger folk that may not be fully vaccinated.

There is a risk of community transmission, according to the health board, hence the reason for their cautionary approach, but as the results of the tests start to come back, a clearer picture of the situation will emerge.

Due to the volume of tests, they are being sent to a lab in Glasgow for processing.

Until the results come back, stay at home and isolate is the message from NHS Orkney.

To book a test, you should call the COVID Assessment Centre number on 888211 — but NHS Orkney has warned that the line is currently being inundated by calls and operators were working through the calls as swiftly as possible.

Anyone who is concerned but who hasn’t been in these venues can continue to use LFD tests. These can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days, and these can also be picked up from local chemists WHB Sutherland and Boots — although they are experiencing shortages in some cases.

Share this:

Tweet

