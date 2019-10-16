People of Orkney invited to discuss new recycling scheme

October 16, 2019 at 11:07 am

Zero Waste Scotland will be visiting Kirkwall next week to talk with local businesses and community members about a new recycling scheme that is coming to Orkney.

The event, on Thursday, October, 24, will give people a chance to learn more about Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme.

Under the scheme, people will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks purchased in single-use plastic or glass bottles and aluminium or steel cans. People will get their money back when they return their empty container for recycling.

The scheme is expected to increase recycling of single-use bottles and cans and cut CO2 emissions, playing an important role in tackling the climate emergency. It will also give people an extra incentive not to litter.

Zero Waste Scotland, who helped the Scottish Government design the scheme, is especially interested to hear from islands-based drinks producers, retailers, hospitality businesses, and other key stakeholders, such as tourism businesses.

The draft regulations laid before the Scottish Parliament in September include a target of capturing 90 per cent of all scheme containers. Achieving that requires making the scheme accessible and practical for everyone in Scotland.

In addition to this and six other island engagement events, the Scottish Government will complete an Islands Impact Assessment to ensure that any significant unique impacts on island communities are captured and mitigated against. A webinar will be held after the final event to give people that could not attend a chance to learn more about the scheme.

Jill Farrell, chief operating officer, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We want to make sure that Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme works for the whole of Scotland. That’s why we are visiting Orkney to speak with residents, businesses and stakeholders. We want to benefit from their insight into how this will work for the islands.

“From reducing litter to cutting Scotland’s CO2 emissions, this scheme will deliver fantastic environmental benefits. Making that happen requires the involvement of the whole country and the scheme needs to be accessible and practical for every community.

“Making the scheme a success in Orkney will require different approaches from in Scotland’s cities. From logistics and transport, to cash flow and tourism, we look forward to discussing how we can work together to deliver a world-class scheme.”

Alastair Nicolson, programme manager at Highlands & Islands Enterprise, said: “This is a very ambitious scheme that aims to make a real difference to people and communities in every part of Scotland.

“For the scheme to work effectively, different approaches will need to be worked out and applied. Models of recycling that work well in large towns and cities won’t necessarily bring about the desired results in rural areas, including islands and remote mainland communities.

“It’s great that the needs of islanders are being recognised at this early stage of the Deposit Return Scheme through this programme of events on the ground and online.”

The Orkney engagement event will take place at The Orkney Hotel, Kirkwall, on Thursday October 24, from 10am to 1pm.

To sign up to take part, visit http://bit.ly/DepositReturnOrkney

A webinar will be hosted by Zero Waste Scotland following its series of island engagement events.

