Pentland Firth hosts military exercise

October 9, 2020 at 10:58 am

The Pentland Firth is one of several locations at the centre of a full-scale military exercise being held, this week.

The north coast of Scotland is playing host to elements of Joint Warrier — a UK-led, multinational military exercise.

One of the largest exercises of its kind in Europe, Joint Warrior will run until October 15, with several of the participating vessels operating off the north of Scotland and Pentland Firth.

Eleven nations, (ten NATO and one non-NATO) are taking part, bringing 28 warships, two submarines, 81 aircraft and over 6,000 military personnel, including 130 ground troops, to military ranges across the country and to maritime exercise areas off the east, west and north coasts of Scotland.

The exercise, which takes place twice a year, in the spring and autumn, is designed, planned and delivered by the Joint Tactical Exercise Planning Staff (JTEPS) based at Northwood in London, who will deploy to HM Naval Base Clyde to co-ordinate events during the fortnight.

Exercise activity will include:

● Thirty naval units from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the UK and the USA participating around the Scottish Coast.

● A total of 81 aircraft taking part in the exercise, with some of them operating from RAF Lossiemouth, Prestwick Airport (previously HMS Gannet) and Stornoway Airport.

● Cape Wrath weapons range being used for joint firing activity.

● A Freedom of Navigation exercise in the Moray Firth, involving small craft and air defence activity.

● GPS denial operations off the west coast of Scotland. The operations will be conducted at limited periods each day, and the relevant authorities, especially maritime and aviation, have been involved in the planning process and relevant safeguards have been put in place.

Further information on Exercise Joint Warrior, including notices to mariners and impact statements, can be found by visiting Queen’s Harbour Master Clyde’s page on the Royal Navy website: www.royalnavy.mod.uk/qhm/clyde/joint-warrior

