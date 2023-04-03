featured news

Pentland Ferries ups summer sailings

April 3, 2023 at 4:25 pm

There will be four return sailings a day on the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route this summer, Pentland Ferries has confirmed.

The move follows the announcement that mv Pentalina will return to the crossing, as mv Alfred has been chartered by Caledonian MacBrayne for the West Coast.

With Pentalina having a smaller capacity than her sister ship, it is hoped that the added sailings will satisfy customer demand during the busy summer season.

The new timetable will commence on Thursday, May 4.

Managing director of Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster, said: “Before formally launching the new timetable, we have been busy contacting pre-booked passengers to give them the opportunity to reschedule to a sailing that best suits them.

“To date, the flexibility provided by the additional crossing has been very well received.

“As always, we would remind anyone wishing to travel to book in advance to avoid disappointment.”

