Pentland Ferries responds to latest travel guidance

November 4, 2020 at 8:44 am

Pentland Ferries is reminding anyone planning to travel to or from Orkney, to check out Transport Scotland’s updated guidance on travel and transport, following the introduction of the new five-level system of Coronavirus restrictions across Scotland.

Director of Pentland Ferries, Kathryn Scollie, said: “Transport Scotland is clear that, unless in exceptional circumstances, there should be no travel to and from areas where higher numbers of people may be carrying the virus.

“This means avoiding any unnecessary travel between Orkney and places in Scotland that are currently in levels 3 and 4, and minimising unnecessary journeys across any other levels. All unnecessary travel to and from England, Wales and Northern Ireland should be avoided, and international travel may involve, by law, quarantine by self-isolation for 14 days after arrival.

“We urge everyone to follow the guidance at https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/ so that we can keep safe, and not be forced to return to the national restrictions that we faced earlier this year.”

