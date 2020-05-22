Pentland Ferries launch major RNLI fundraiser

May 22, 2020 at 9:07 am

THE CREW of mv Alfred and Pentland Ferries’ shore staff have announced that they are embarking on a major fundraiser in aid of Longhope Lifeboat.

The target is to walk, run, cycle or row 2486 miles – which is the equivalent of travelling between each RNLI lifeboat station around the the coastline of the UK.

Director of Pentland Ferries, Kathryn Scollie, said: “The RNLI is a charity that is very close to our hearts, and we appreciate that it has not been possible to hold the more traditional annual fundraisers this year, which is essential to supporting the service.

“We decided to find an alternative way to raise funds and have set ourselves the collective challenge of covering the 2486 miles, which is the equivalent of travelling from RNLI station to station around the UK coastline.

“We are delighted that the funds raised can be channelled directly to essential crew kit for Longhope Lifeboat.

“We have a very enthusiastic group of participants – mv Alfred crew and shore staff – who have already embarked on the journey. They are racking up the miles, which you will be able to chart on social media – and at www.pentlandferries.co.uk

“If you can, please support us by donating through JustGiving online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pentland-ferries

Anne Scott, community manager of RNLI Highlands and Islands, said: “Given the current situation and impact on regular fundraising activities, it is fantastic to see what Pentland Ferries have planned to raise funds in aid of Longhope lifeboat, and we are very grateful for their support at this time.”

Share this:

Tweet

