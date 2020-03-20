virus

Pentland Ferries hold sailing to allow essential supplies to be brought in

March 20, 2020 at 5:57 pm

Pentland Ferries has delayed its 6.45pm departure from Gills Bay tonight, Friday, to allow Tesco to bring up essential supplies from its depot in Livingston.

Manager of Tesco’s Kirkwall store, Andy Tenent, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Pentland Ferries for delaying the last sailing of the day to accommodate our trailer. It contains a variety of essential supplies.

“With our shelves now empty, we are desperate to get these goods to Orkney and on the shelves before the weekend.

“Without the support of Pentland Ferries, we would be looking at empty shelves for, at the very least, a further 24 hours.”

General manager of Pentland Ferries, David Cameron, said: “We face unprecedented times and must, where possible, work together to meet the needs of our community.

“It is thanks to the ship’s crew, who have gone above and beyond their duty to accommodate the late arrival, that Tesco will have this delivery tonight.”

Mr Tenent continued: “The demand for supplies across the country has impacted on the normal supply chain, which resulted in these supplies arriving late at the depot and, in turn, being transported north.

“As soon as the supplies arrive, we have a night team on standby to stock the shelves for opening tomorrow.”

