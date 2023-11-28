news

Pentland Ferries announces discount scheme for Orkney residents

November 28, 2023 at 10:11 am

Pentland Ferries has announced the launch of a self-funded Resident Discount Scheme which, the company says, will make ferry travel more affordable for Orkney residents.

The business says it will offer the exclusive discount to Orkney residents from Monday, December 4.

“Our focus has always been on providing our community with safe, efficient, and effective ferry services,” said Helen Inkster, managing director of Pentland Ferries.

“We recognise that island residents have higher living costs than many living elsewhere in Scotland, so we hope that this new initiative, which we are trialling over the winter months, will go some way towards redressing that balance.

“We are really proud to be launching the scheme today. If Orkney residents get behind it, as we believe they will, we hope that the discount can be offered beyond March next year.”

The Resident Discount Scheme will reduce a single passenger journey from £20 to £12 and a car journey from £45 to £40, and the company says it has been made possible due to the extension of the charter of the firm’s second vessel, mv Alfred, to Caledonian MacBrayne.

Pentland Ferries says the move will bring its fares in line with the publicly-funded Islander Discount provided by Northlink Ferries.

Mrs Inkster added: “We employ around 90 staff, of whom over half live in Orkney, and we are deeply committed to our workforce, and to sustaining and supporting our local island community. This new self-funded discount scheme extends our commitment to all Orkney residents.”

Resident Discount will be available on sailings from Monday, December 4. Proof of residency can be made via a simple form on the Pentland Ferries website. A unique ID will be issued for use when booking by phone or online. Residents with existing bookings can also claim the discount by signing up to the scheme and contacting rds@pentlandferries.co.uk.

