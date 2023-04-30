featured news

Pentalina — vessel damage and pollution risk ‘under observation’

April 30, 2023 at 11:34 am

MV Pentalina and the waters around St Margaret’s Hope are under observation, after the ferry grounded on Saturday night.

This is according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) — one of the emergency services responding to the incident.

The catamaran ran aground at St Margaret’s Hope after smoke was detected in the engine room. According to the MCA, a mayday call was issued at approximately 7.30pm, and subsequently the fire was extinguished, and passengers were evacuated by lifeboat.

Aboard were 60 passengers, none of whom are understood to have sustained injuries.

Following the evacuation of the vessel on Saturday night, it was refloated and moved to its usual berth on Sunday morning. Damage to vessel is being assessed, and potential environmental pollution is under observation.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has also been informed of the incident.

A spokeswoman from MCA said on Sunday: “The mv Pentalina was refloated at approx 5.30am today after a tow was established by a tug whose services were acquired by Pentland Ferries. The Pentalina was brought alongside its berth in St Margaret’s Hope a short while later.

“HM Coastguard’s Emergency Towing Vessel MV Ievoli Black observed the operation, alongside Counter Pollution officers and reported that there were no signs of pollution. The vessel will be surveyed later today to establish the extent of any damage while the Harbour Master will continue to monitor for pollution.

“MAIB has also been informed.”

