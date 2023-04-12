featured news

Pentalina to undergo passenger safety inspection

April 12, 2023 at 11:48 am

Pentland Ferries has confirmed that mv Pentalina is in Belfast today to be inspected as the company seeks to renew the vessel’s passenger safety certificate.

The ferry is due to return to service on the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route this month.

This comes as part of an agreement with Transport Scotland whereby Pentland Ferries other vessel, mv Alfred, will cover west coast routes.

Responding to news of the charter last month, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told The Orcadian that they were “waiting to be invited by the owner for final MCA further attendance for witnessing drills, lightship check and close out of defects prior to issuing a Safety Certificate.”

The Alfred is set to be chartered for a nine-month period, commencing April 18.

Investment of around £9million from the Scottish Government will cover berthing dues, fuel, commercial charter rate and other costs.

