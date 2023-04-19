featured news

Pentalina Stromness-bound from Belfast

April 19, 2023 at 10:27 am

MV Pentalina has left Belfast for Stromness this morning, after the granting of a “short-term” passenger safety certificate.

However, the Pentland Ferries vessel will need to be surveyed by inspectors again within a month to make sure “any other outstanding deficiencies” have been addressed.

On Saturday, April 15, the ferry company announced that the Pentalina had not been granted a passenger safety certificate by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). While Pentland Ferries said it was able to deal with the “majority of the issues” raised by inspectors, there remained issues which could not be sorted in time.

Now, a month-long certificate has been granted by the MCA, and Pentland Ferries says the plan is for the Pentalina to leave Belfast this morning for Stromness (which, according to Marine Traffic, it has).

An MCA spokeswoman said: “The mv Pentalina has completed its survey to renew its documentation. Once the process for rectification of code 17 defects (defects that need to be closed before departure) and certificate approval has been completed, the vessel will be issued with a short-term Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) for one month.

“During this time, a surveyor will need to re-attend to ensure the close out of any other outstanding deficiencies that have been identified. Subject to satisfaction of the attending surveyor, a full-term certificate will be issued.”

Originally, as of April 18, the Alfred was going to begin a charter on the West Coast with Transport Scotland, while the Pentalina once more covered the route between Orkney and the Scottish Mainland.

Share this:

Tweet

