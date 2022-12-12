  • Kirkwall
Pentalina set to sail again — but where to?

Pentland Ferries vessel Pentalina.

New Year, new crew. That is the plan for MV Pentalina, Pentland Ferries has confirmed as it announced plans to remobilise the vessel in 2023.

The ferry, which formerly served the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay route, has been available for sale or charter since its replacement by MV Alfred in 2019.

Now, Pentland Ferries has confirmed that it is recruiting a new crew for the vessel, with further details to follow in due course.

It has previously been speculated that the Pentalina could be chartered for use on Western Isles routes, while others have suggested that she could supplement the Orkney Ferries fleet.

More in this week‘s edition of The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.

 