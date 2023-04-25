featured news

Pentalina returns to service as Alfred goes west

April 25, 2023 at 3:16 pm

MV Pentalina will return to service on the Pentland Firth route tomorrow, Wednesday, April 26.

Pentland Ferries has confirmed that there will be no disruption to the St Margaret’s Hope to Gills Bay service.

MV Alfred is set to clear the linkspan after leaving St Margaret’s Hope at 10.30am for Ullapool to begin berthing trials for Caledonian MacBrayne.

Meanwhile, the Pentalina will be ready to take up the service for the scheduled departure to Gills Bay at 11.30am.

Managing director of Pentland Ferries, Helen Inkster, said: “We are very pleased to confirm that the mv Pentalina is ready for service, which allows the mv Alfred to make her way to the West Coast. We would like to thank all of our staff, crew and everyone who has been involved in successfully preparing the MV Pentalina for this next stage in her service.

“We are also pleased to remind passengers that sailings on the Pentland Firth route will increase from three to four next week (Thursday 4 May), when we introduce our new summer timetable.”

