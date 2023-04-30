featured news

Pentalina returns to pier in morning operation after grounding

April 30, 2023 at 9:41 am

MV Pentalina has returned to the pier at St Margaret’s Hope in an early morning operation on Sunday.

The ship returned to its berth at around 7am with the assistance of a multi-purpose vessel, C-Fenna, owned by marine specialists Leask Marine.

The Coastguard tug, Ievoli Black, had sailed from Hatston to Scapa Flow but was not involved in the operation.

Sixty passengers were evacuated from the Pentalina on Saturday night after running aground in the ‘Hope at around 7.30pm.

Smoke in the engine room was detected prior to the grounding, and a statement by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the vessel has suffered “minor water ingress”.

Three coastguard rescue teams, from St Margaret’s Hope, Stromness and Kirkwall, and two lifeboats from Stromness and Longhope attended the incident, taking the passengers, which included three children and a baby, off the stricken vessel.

The MCA spokeswoman also said that the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were also in attendance.

All 60 passengers were reported to be safe and well, being transported to the Cromarty Hall before later moving on to accommodation or their own homes.

The response by emergency crews has been praised, as has the professional nature of the evacuation by the crew of the Pentalina itself.

An update from Pentland Ferries is expected today.

