  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Pentalina returns to pier in morning operation after grounding

The scene on Saturday evening with the Pentalina aground.

MV Pentalina has returned to the pier at St Margaret’s Hope in an early morning operation on Sunday.

The ship returned to its berth at around 7am with the assistance of a multi-purpose vessel, C-Fenna, owned by marine specialists Leask Marine.

The Coastguard tug, Ievoli Black, had sailed from Hatston to Scapa Flow but was not involved in the operation.

Sixty passengers were evacuated from the Pentalina on Saturday night after running aground in the ‘Hope at around 7.30pm.

Smoke in the engine room was detected prior to the grounding, and a statement by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the vessel has suffered “minor water ingress”.

Three coastguard rescue teams, from St Margaret’s Hope, Stromness and Kirkwall, and two lifeboats from Stromness and Longhope attended the incident, taking the passengers, which included three children and a baby, off the stricken vessel.

The MCA spokeswoman also said that the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland were also in attendance.

All 60 passengers were reported to be safe and well, being transported to the Cromarty Hall before later moving on to accommodation or their own homes.

The response by emergency crews has been praised, as has the professional nature of the evacuation by the crew of the Pentalina itself.

An update from Pentland Ferries is expected today.