Pentalina bound for Birkenhead dry dock

May 16, 2023 at 6:24 pm

The Pentland Ferries’ service between St Margaret’s Hope and Gills Bay will be off until Friday, May 26, as mv Pentalina is scheduled for repair in dry dock.

The ferry operator had announced that services would be suspended up to and including Sunday, May 21 but this has now been extended.

The Pentalina is scheduled to head to Birkenhead for dry dock for further investigations and repair following her grounding in St Margaret’s Hope in April.

Amid the service’s continued suspension, and demand for sailings across the Pentland Firth, NorthLink Ferries has begun additional sailings on Friday, Saturday, and Monday evenings.

