Penalty delight for Orkney FC

February 29, 2020 at 3:36 pm

There was penalty drama at the KGS 3G pitch this afternoon as Orkney FC fought back from two goals down to maintain their hopes of silverware this season.

The side beat Golspie Sutherland 8-7 in a nail-biting shoot-out after the sides drew 2-2 after 90 minutes to progress to the last four of the North Caledonian Cup.

Golspie were two goals to the good and odds-on to win the tie. However, Orkney fought back to send the tie to penalties, where they won it after Golspie hit the bar.

