Peedie Breeks nursery to close

October 4, 2019 at 4:37 pm

Orkney Islands Council says it has been advised today, Friday, that the owners of Peedie Breeks will be closing the day care nursery in July next year.

A spokeswoman from the council said: “This is a long established and valued service in Kirkwall and this decision will impact on a number of families.

“The privately-owned nursery provider has been a tenant within the former Papdale Halls of Residence building for over twenty years.”

OIC has said that, although the new Halls of Residence opened in October 2013, Peedie Breeks was able to remain in the old building through a series of lease extensions to enable the business to find or build alternative premises. According to the council, this was done with support offered from its estates team and other colleagues.

The spokeswoman added: “Ahead of the closure in July 2020, we will be looking to ensure that the two, three and four-years olds, who might have enrolled at Peedie Breeks next year, can access their entitlement to free early learning and childcare elsewhere in Orkney.

“We will also be exploring what role we and our community planning partners might have in securing a wider service provision for parents looking for day-care of very young children, early learning and childcare, or out of school care in Kirkwall.”

