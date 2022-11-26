featured news

Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries

November 26, 2022 at 1:19 pm

A 84-year-old female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a van on Junction Road.

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident, which officers say happened around 4.30pm yesterday, Friday, November 25.

The male driver of the Volkswagen Transporter van involved in the collision was uninjured, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, carried out by officers from the Highland & Islands Road Policing Unit.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from around that time. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2372 of 25 November.”

Share this:

Tweet

