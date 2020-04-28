virus

Pause to remember those who have lost their lives in fight against COVID-19

April 28, 2020 at 9:32 am

A minute’s silence is to be held at 11am this morning to remember all the health, care, and other key workers who have already lost their lives to COVID-19.

The campaign for the silence was launched by UNISON, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives, which collectively represent more than a million NHS and public service workers, including porters, refuse collectors and care staff.

Today, Tuesday, April 28, is International Workers’ Memorial Day, when we remember all those who have died because of their work – and renew our pledge to fight for the living – say the organisers.

Unison says that in this, the year of coronavirus, this day of commemoration has never been more important. And that is why those involved are asking the country to observe a minute’s silence, to remember all the health, care, and other key workers who have already lost their lives to COVID-19.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said it would be “the ultimate tribute to remember workers who’ve lost their lives and put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe and vital services running.”

He added: “Every year, the sacrifice of workers around the world is recognised, but this year has a special significance because of the pandemic.

“Thousands of key staff are on the frontline while the rest of us are in lockdown. That’s why we’ve issued this call for the whole country to take part and remember the sacrifices they’ve made. The best tribute we can all pay them is to stay inside to protect the NHS.”

The union added: “Thousands of workers across the UK are caring for those suffering from COVID-19 or delivering vital public services that are vital for us all – potentially putting their own safety and even their own lives at risk.

“In many cases, these workers know that, by simply doing their jobs, they are putting themselves at risk.

“The risks faced by those working in the health and social care sectors has already been acknowledged, but there are also others – those working in childcare, police services and refuse collection, in hostels and rescue centres, in gas, water and electricity, and in transport services among them – whose work and dedication often goes unacknowledged.

“Tragically, some of these workers have already died. In some cases, more could have been done to protect them, whether by better enforcement of social distancing, looking after workers with underlying health conditions or provision of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe.

“While improvements have been seen in some areas, more needs to be done – specifically in relation to assessing the risks our members are facing and ensuring that all staff who require it are getting the protective equipment needed to do the job safely.

“Unison has never been afraid to demand the highest standards for workers; we have not been afraid to speak out and hold the government to account on providing the right PPE when staff need it, and to hold employers to account who are not doing enough to keep their workers safe.

“All of this adds to the importance of observing a minutes’ silence at 11am.”

The flag at the council offices in Kirkwall is flying at half-mast as part of the nationwide tribute to key workers who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Council staff have been invited to take part in a minute’s silence at 11am today as a mark of respect.

