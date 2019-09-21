Paths to open Arcadia Park project

September 21, 2019 at 9:00 am

Those behind the Arcadia Park project, which is transforming the open space opposite the new Balfour Hospital, have reported that the first phase of the project is now complete — with the paths in the area due to open to the public this coming Tuesday.

The council-owned land alongside Scapa Crescent is being turned — by the Orkney Alcohol Counselling and Advisory Service (OACAS) — into an area where people of all ages can walk, cycle and spend time in the peace and quiet,

The plan is to develop the project step-by-step — with the first of these steps involving building the new paths, landscaping and tree planting, OACAS is now hoping more volunteers will come forward to help them with the next steps of the project.

Bob Mackenzie, from OACAS, said: “This area has always been a popular place to be out and about in and the new paths will enhance this for people taking a stroll, walking their dogs or riding their bikes.

“We’re very pleased with the work that’s been carried out to date — we’re hoping that lots of folk will now take the chance to explore and get a feel for what Arcadia Park will one day be like.

“You will notice straight away that much work still needs to be done — the extensive ground excavation work has resulted in a great deal of dormant docken and other types of unwanted seeds to germinate, which have been helped by this year’s damp by warm summer weather. Once there is a suitable window in the weather then a programme of herbicide spraying (dog and cat-friendly) will begin.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at Arcadia Park, or providing some sort of assistance with the project, is asked to contact Bob MacKenzie on 01856 874738 or email address bobm@oacas.org.uk.

