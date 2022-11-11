  • Kirkwall
Passengers disembark after Westray grounding

Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that mv Varagen has refloated, after running aground off Westray this Friday evening.

The vessel has been able to berth at Rapness, with 41 passengers and 10 crew on board.

All passengers have disembarked there and the Varagen will then await tug escort to Kirkwall where inspections will take place.

Before leaving the vessel, passengers were addressed by the vessel’s captain. They were thanked for their patience and told that the vessel had fortunately not taken on any water.

MV Earl Thorfinn will arrive in Westray shortly to pick up the passengers who were due to travel to Kirkwall

MV Earl Sigurd will pick up passengers in Sanday for onward journey to Kirkwall

A two vessel timetable will run next week.

Further updates to follow. More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.