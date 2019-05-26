Parish Cup holders Birsay crash out of competition

May 26, 2019 at 9:10 pm

The holders of The Orcadian Parish Cup, Birsay, crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle this afternoon, letting a two-goal lead slip at St Andrews.

Trailing 1-0 from the first-leg, Birsay produced the perfect riposte as Sam Spence and Scott Smith fired them into a 2-0 half-time lead.

St Andrews, who lost to Birsay in last year’s final, changed shape, producing almost an instant response with Scott Drever and Logan Peace turning the tie around.

They saw the match out quite comfortably to progress to the next round where they will meet Stromness.

Meanwhile, the tie between Firth and Stenness is finely poised after Firth’s 2-1 win.

Gary Aim and John Burgess looked to have secured the win and a clean sheet until Sandy Galbraith’s free-kick grabbed a priceless away goal.

