Parish Cup Final wait is almost over

August 21, 2021 at 8:00 am

The wait is almost over for two teams and two communities which this weekend will compete in one of the biggest sporting occasions of the year.

Stromness and Holm will contest the 86th The Orcadian Parish Cup Final on Saturday at 3pm at the Pickaquoy Centre, in a match that will be played out in front of a huge crowd.

The showdown is a repeat of the 2015 final which six-time winners Stromness won that day and used as a springboard for more silverware in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In contrast to Stromness’s recent run of success, Holm will go out on Saturday knowing that they have to overturn a poor run of four consecutive final hurdle defeats if they are to land a first Parish Cup since 2003 — and fifth overall.

The return of the 2021 Parish Cup has been marked by huge crowds lining pitches this season after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID.

Saturday’s final is set to be no different, as the Parish Cup lives up to its reputation as the most popular footballing competition in Orkney.

Live commentary of the match will be provided by BBC Radio Orkney on 93.7fm, and there will be full coverage in The Orcadian online and in the newspaper.

