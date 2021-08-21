Parish Cup Final goes to the wire

August 21, 2021 at 7:45 pm

Holm won an epic 2021 The Orcadian Parish Cup Final, beating Stromness in a thrilling sudden-death penalty shoot-out.

Defending champions Stromness got their noses in front after ten minutes when Owen Young swept home from the penalty spot after Eoin Ritch had been tripped.

Scott Rendall equalised close to half-time to make it 1-1, tapping in from close range.

After the break, Ewan Stevenson missed from the penalty spot after Aly Bain was adjudged to have tripped Ben Bown.

The two sides could not be separated throughout the 120 minutes of football leaving the cup to be decided on penalties.

With the teams deadlocked at 4-4, the tie entered a nailbiting sudden death shoot-out. However, it was Holm who wrote another chapter in the Parish Cup history books, after Craig Drever denied the unfortunate Jak Craigie to settle the tie and win the shoot-out 9-8.

That left Holm to celebrate after being presented with the prize, winning the cup for the first time since 2003, and the fifth time overall.

Read full match report, reaction and photographs from the 86th Parish Cup Final in The Orcadian.

