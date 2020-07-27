Parents urged to claim Child Benefit

July 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm

Parents across Scotland are being urged to claim Child Benefit, even if they have not yet been able to register the birth of their new-borns.

HM Revenue and Customs has reported that, between April and July 2019, they received 49,637 more new Child Benefit claims compared to the same period in 2020.

Claims can only be backdated by up to three months. HMRC has said it is important that new parents claim as soon as they can to receive the maximum support available.

Usually, to claim Child Benefit parents must register their child’s birth first. However, with many local register offices operating at reduced capacity and some parents unable to go to their local register office because of COVID-19, parents have been able to claim Child Benefit without having to register their child’s birth first during the pandemic.

First time parents need to fill in a Child Benefit claim form CH2 found online and send it to the Child Benefit Office. If they haven’t registered the birth because of COVID–19, they should add a note with their claim to let us know.

If they already claim Child Benefit, they can complete the form or add their new-born’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100. They will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.

Angela MacDonald, director general for customer services, HMRC said: “It’s really important that parents remember to claim Child Benefit, not just for the payments which we hope will provide vital support at this time, but also so they don’t miss out on National Insurance credits that help protect their State Pension.

“In addition, it helps children to get their National Insurance number automatically at 16. We are doing all we can to make this as simple and stress free as possible for parents.”

