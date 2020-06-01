Parents encouraged to apply for Best Start Grant School Age Payment

June 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm

The Scottish Government is urging eligible parents of children aged four and five to apply for financial support worth £250.

The one-off £250 payment is currently open to eligible families with a child who was born between March 1 2015 and February 29 2016 and who is old enough to start primary one this year. Parents or carers have until the closing date on February 28 2021 to apply.

The payment can be used for anything from a new pair of shoes to books or arts and crafts materials.

Parents who have deferred their child’s entry to school from August 2020 to August 2021, or those who are home schooling, should still apply before the closing date on February 28 2021. If an application is made after this time it will be too late.

The payment is part of the Best Start Grant, a package of three payments for families in receipt of eligible benefits – including Universal Credit, Income Support, Housing Benefit and tax credits – to help at key stages in a child’s life.

Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Covering the costs of a child starting school can put pressure on family finances and during these unprecedented times, many more families may be struggling with household costs.

“The School Age Payment is for families of children who are now old enough to start school to help with this important development stage in their kids’ lives. I’d like to remind all parents who may be eligible that they should apply now even if they are deferring or home schooling. The money can be used for anything your kids need at this time.

“I’d also encourage parents at this particularly difficult time to check what other financial support they may be eligible for, such as a school clothing grant or free school meals. Whilst coronavirus is affecting how we work, it is not stopping ensuring much needed support reaches people.”

Visit mygov.scot or call 0800 182 2222 to find out more or apply.

