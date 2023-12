featured news

Parents condemn KGS questionnaire

December 14, 2023 at 9:43 am

A questionnaire which asks schoolchildren as young as 12 questions on sexuality, gender identity and sexual harassment has been condemned by parents of KGS schoolchildren.

A joint statement issued to The Orcadian by six organisations, including Orkney Islands Council (OIC), KGS and KGS parent council, this week defended the survey, which is part of a nationwide programme to reduce gender-based violence in schools.

