Parents and carers invited to online safety event tonight

January 23, 2020 at 11:02 am

Officers from Police Scotland’s cybercrime prevention team will be running an event for parents and carers tonight, to help raise awareness of the most common issues faced by young people online.

All parents and carers of any aged child, are being invited to attend the event which is on from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, January 23, in the library of Kirkwall Grammar School.

The event will provide parents and carers with support and guidance on how to keep children safe online, while highlighting resources to assist with a whole range of online issues.

A wide variety of topics will be covered, including gaming, privacy, online grooming, cyberbullying and internet addiction.

It is hoped the event will enable parents and carers of young people to have an understanding of online issues, allowing them to help young people to build a resilience and better protect themselves whilst living their lives online.

