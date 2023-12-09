featured news

Papers expected on Sunday after courier debacle

December 9, 2023 at 2:39 pm

Head of Operations at Menzies Distribution has today informed us that the consignment of newspapers has been located, and is currently being delivered to Orkney.

Our dispatch team now hope to supply retailers from tomorrow, Sunday.

General manager of The Orcadian, Craig MacInnes said: “The misinformation and false assurances we have been given throughout this week have resulted in the longest delay to dispatch we have ever experienced.

“We have been let down badly time and time again this week and been prevented from being able to implement normal back up plans to ensure delivery.

“Discussions with Menzies senior management will continue over the coming weeks, and we will ensure their investigation and changes to their service prevent any recurrence.

“We wholeheartedly apologise for the unacceptable delay you, our readers and retailers have had to endure this week.”

Share this:

Tweet

