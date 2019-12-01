Palace Road to reopen to traffic

December 1, 2019 at 9:00 am

Palace Road and Tankerness Lane in Kirkwall will re-open to traffic again from tomorrow, Orkney Islands Council has said.

Both have been closed while work has been underway at the junction with Broad Street as part of the Kirkwall THI project.

There will now be a pause in the work to minimise disruption over the festive period. Works will re-start on Monday, January 6.

The council has said that, although Palace Road will be open, some temporary traffic control measures will be in place for a short time to allow pavement work on the Bishop’s Palace side of the road to be completed safely.

In addition, Watergate will be closed to traffic from Monday, December 2, as work begins to replace the existing pavement and street lights. Access will be maintained for the Sheriff Court and homes in the area.

