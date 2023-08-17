featured news

Paddleboarders ‘safely ashore’ following coastguard call out

August 17, 2023 at 10:20 am

Two paddleboarders have been found “safely ashore”, after an extensive search was launched by emergency services last night.

HM Coastguard received a report from a member of the public at around 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 16) of two paddleboarders in difficulty in Widewall Bay.

Kirkwall and St Margarets Hope Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh were sent.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Investigations found that everyone was safely ashore, and the search was terminated.”

