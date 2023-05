featured news

Owners appeal for missing Ola

May 29, 2023 at 10:29 am

Following the disappearance of a dog in St Ola, the family are asking people in the area to check their properties to see if they can find her.

Ola, a long haired black and white Collie, went missing near Marness Garage last Tuesday night.

There have been no sightings of her since.

Anyone who finds Ola, or has any information, can contact Louise Dearness on 876114.

