virus

Over 500 coronavirus tests conducted in Orkney since testing began

June 10, 2020 at 10:25 am

It has been revealed that 555 tests for coronavirus have been conducted by NHS Orkney, since testing began, up until June 1.

The information was made public, yesterday, Tuesday, by NHS Orkney chief executive Gerry O’Brien, at a breakthrough meeting, after months of appeal by the local press and Orkney MSP Liam McArthur for the data to be released.

This figure does not account for tests which have been undertaken via the UK Government testing scheme.

Mr O’Brien also confirmed that the health authority would be releasing weekly updates, with details on the number of tests undertaken by the health service within the county, henceforth. He also issued an apology to the people of Orkney for the way in which communications with the public have been handled during the coronavirus crisis, making a commitment to greater transparency.

As of Tuesday, eight Orkney residents have been confirmed, by test, to have had the virus. Sadly, two patients have died with the disease.

Further coverage in this Thursday’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

