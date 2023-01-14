news

Over £20,000 raised by breast cancer support group

January 14, 2023 at 9:00 am

A fantastic fundraising effort by the Orkney Breast Cancer Peer Support Group will now see over £20,000 donated to charity.

Not only do the group support each other through the hard times that come after a breast cancer diagnosis, but they’re also fundraising for a better future, with money going towards essential research.

From a single afternoon tea, the group raised over £10,000, which was then doubled by a generous donation from Highland Park, through the Robertson Trust.

Lorraine Giles, the founder of the support group, is encouraging anyone who has been newly diagnosed or feels that they need support to contact her: lorraine.giles1@btinternet.com for more information.

For the full story about the Orkney Breast Cancer Peer Support Group and its recent fundraising, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

