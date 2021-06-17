virus

Over 18s reminded to book COVID-19 vaccination

June 17, 2021 at 11:28 am

NHS Orkney has urged those who are eligible for but have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination, to get an appointment booked.

Anyone who is 18 or and is yet to have their first dose can contact NHS Orkney’s vaccination centre.

Maureen Firth, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care, said: “If you have any concerns, big or small, and are unsure about having the vaccine because of these then please phone us at the vaccination centre.

“We have nurses who will be happy to have the opportunity to have a discussion with you about these.

“We will not pressurise you to have the vaccine — it will be entirely your choice. Our aim is merely to ensure that you have the opportunity to have the correct information to allow you to make your decision.”

Students home for the summer and not registered with a GP practice can still have a vaccination in Orkney. To arrange this, they need to contact the vaccination centre.

The public are also asked to ensure their GP practice has their most recent address and contact details, so that any correspondence from NHS Orkney is delivered correctly.

Ms Firth added: “We are all here to help you make informed decisions about the vaccine. We wish to thank everyone who has supported us and attended for their vaccine.

“This has enabled us to protect our vital services and community.”

You can contact the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre now on 0300 303 5313.

