featured news

Over 1,300 meals donated by Orkney shoppers in six-day campaign

December 21, 2023 at 4:04 pm

Orkney shoppers have donated over 1,300 meals to those in need as part of a winter foodbank campaign by a Kirkwall supermarket.

Generous Tesco customers donated 1,314 meals in the space of just six days, making a difference to people who need it in our community.

The Winter Food Collection campaign, in aid of the Trussel Trust and Fareshare, ran at stores UK-wide between November 27 and December 2.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said: “The generosity of our customers is truly amazing.

“At a time when people are facing financial strain, they still went out of their way to support our charity partners in stores across the UK.

“From a single carton of long-life milk to a whole trolley of items, every customer who donated helped us to make this one of the most successful Winter Food Collections ever.”

Share this:

Tweet

