Over 1,000 tested in effort to contain Orkney COVID cluster

June 24, 2021 at 4:42 pm

The interim chief executive of NHS Orkney has emphasised that blame should not be placed on pubs, as efforts continue to contain a COVID-19 cluster.

In a briefing today, Michael Dickson said that over 1,000 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in Orkney during the past 48 hours. This comes in the wake of news that a total of nine cases of the virus have been attributed to the county during the past week.

“The message is now that this is a widespread contact risk,” he said.

“We are asking people, where possible, to stay at home if you have been a close contact — we are asking you to stay home until you get a PCR result.

“If you are symptomatic of COVID, you must immediately isolate and seek a PCR test.”

Mr Dickson has thanked the community for their “astounding efforts” during the past few days, which have seen the health authority urge everyone who has visited a Kirkwall pub since June 14 to self-isolate and seek a PCR test.

This includes those working and managing Kirkwall’s pubs.

“The pubs — they have been working really hard. This is not about blaming pubs or saying they have done anything wrong.

“We are living and working under Level Zero restrictions, and that comes with its own risks and challenges.”

The interim chief executive said that, at this stage, the emphasis is on containing the virus. NHS Orkney has enlisted the help of the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow to analyse the majority of tests undertaken during the past two days.

On Saturday, a mobile testing unit is set to arrive at Kirkwall Grammar School, providing a walk-in service for Orkney, in addition to the COVID Assessment Centre.

More to follow…

