Over 1,000 Orkney homes to receive pandemic payment

July 25, 2021 at 4:25 pm

More than a tenth of Orkney households will find an extra £130 in their bank accounts come August, as Orkney Islands Council distributes a one-off pandemic payment throughout the county.

Approximately 1,400 low-income families will benefit from the Scottish Government-funded cash boost, targeted at young folk, care leavers, givers and receivers, and the severely mentally impaired.

With no need to apply, the pandemic payment will be distributed automatically to eligible households by OIC’s revenues and benefits team.

