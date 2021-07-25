  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Over 1,000 Orkney homes to receive pandemic payment

Kirkwall (Tom O’Brien)

More than a tenth of Orkney households will find an extra £130 in their bank accounts come August, as Orkney Islands Council distributes a one-off pandemic payment throughout the county.

Approximately 1,400 low-income families will benefit from the Scottish Government-funded cash boost, targeted at young folk, care leavers, givers and receivers, and the severely mentally impaired.

With no need to apply, the pandemic payment will be distributed automatically to eligible households by OIC’s revenues and benefits team.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now